Qamar Zaman Kaira calls on Balighur Rehman

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various national issues including matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various national issues including matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan's name being removed from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list is a great achievement, adding that this has restored the prestige of Pakistan in the world and "we have emerged as a responsible state and nation." He said role of the Army Chief is very important in this regard, while Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, the entire team of Prime Minister and related departments deserve congratulations for this success.

The Governor Punjab said the Federal government is trying to save the country from economic and other crises and the situation is improving with time.

He said everyone has to play his role for the development of the country. He further said that the country is currently facing many challenges, and the politics of negativity and chaos will not only hinder the economic development of the country, but will also bring instability in the country.