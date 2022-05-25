UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Condemns Indian Court Verdict Against Yasin Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict against Yasin Malik

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has strongly condemned the unfortunate verdict issued by an Indian court against Yasin Malik and termed it as totally outrageous and unjustified

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has strongly condemned the unfortunate verdict issued by an Indian court against Yasin Malik and termed it as totally outrageous and unjustified.

According to a media release issued on Wednesday, Kaira said the conviction of Yasin Malik based on flimsy and fabricated grounds was a blatant violation of basic human rights. Such a decision was not unexpected as India had always been employing such unfair tactics to crush the right to self-determination movement of the Kashmiri people, he added.

� The Adviser said when Indian authorities failed in subduing the firm resolve of Yasin Malik for right to self-determination, they framed baseless charges in vengeance against him in order to muffle his voice and to overthrow the real leadership of Kashmiri people.

He said Yasin Malik never had the right to a fair trial and hearing as all state organs and agencies of Modi-led Indian government were busy in anchoring the Hindu extremist ideology of Hindutva.

He warned that India had committed similar kind of judicial murders of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt in past but had failed to achieve its nefarious designs. The illegal life imprisonment of Yasin Malik will also serve no good to India in fulfilling its objective of suppressing the right to self-determination movement, he said Kaira said that India was trying to suppress the right of self determination movement of Kashmiris through different tools of state terrorism.

On one side, the innocent Kashmiri youth were being martyred in fake encounters while on the other side, the Indian state authorities were issuing domiciles to non-residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to change its demography, the Adviser added.

He said that India must realize that state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK had failed to serve its purpose in the last 70 years and would fail in future as well. "The Kashmiri youth stand steadfast in their just demand of right to self-determination today and are sacrificing their lives to get freedom from the Indian yoke." � Kaira urged the international community to give up its vested interests and take practical steps for the reversal of the verdict against Yasin Malik.

The Adviser also called on all international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Human Rights Watch to condemn and expose this cruel act and murder of justice by Indian government at all international forums.

