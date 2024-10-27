Qamar Zaman Kaira Condemns India's Occupation Of Kashmir As "Worst Day"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Former Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday strongly condemned India's occupation of Kashmir, terming October 27th as the "worst day" in history and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.
In an exclusive message to ptv news, he emphasized that India's brutality will soon face consequences and urged the international community to take action against Indian atrocities, highlighting the dire situation in the region.
Qamar Zaman Kaira also praised the unwavering courage of Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.
In a statement, he asserted that the resolve of Kashmiris has never wavered, neither in the past nor present and will only intensify with each passing day.
Kaira' s statement comes on the heels of the 77th anniversary of India's occupation of Kashmir, marked by Pakistan as Kashmir Black Day.
This somber occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the decades-long struggle for self-determination waged by the Kashmiri people, he added.
Pakistan's commitment to supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination remains unwavering, he said, adding,
Pakistan will continue to play its role in supporting Kashmiris through a free and impartial plebiscite, as per UN Security Council resolutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High schools dropping arts subjects due to teachers’ shortage2 minutes ago
-
CM message on Kashmir Black Day2 minutes ago
-
Chairman KC demands justice for Kashmiris, calls for global action2 minutes ago
-
Lasting peace in S. Asia hinges upon just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: DPM Dar12 minutes ago
-
Former prime minister of AJK strongly condemn India's occupation of Kashmir22 minutes ago
-
FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 20241 hour ago
-
PFC chief calls for strengthening bilateral trade to reduce Pakistan's trade deficit1 hour ago
-
Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur1 hour ago
-
Chinese University names it's research centre after Pak scientist1 hour ago
-
Maqam leads rally on Kashmir Black Day, urges UN to fulfill promise1 hour ago
-
Pakistan media rises for Kashmir, condemns India's 77-year occupation of Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Call to establish rehabilitation centers for addicts1 hour ago