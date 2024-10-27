(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Former Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday strongly condemned India's occupation of Kashmir, terming October 27th as the "worst day" in history and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

In an exclusive message to ptv news, he emphasized that India's brutality will soon face consequences and urged the international community to take action against Indian atrocities, highlighting the dire situation in the region.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also praised the unwavering courage of Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

In a statement, he asserted that the resolve of Kashmiris has never wavered, neither in the past nor present and will only intensify with each passing day.

Kaira' s statement comes on the heels of the 77th anniversary of India's occupation of Kashmir, marked by Pakistan as Kashmir Black Day.

This somber occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the decades-long struggle for self-determination waged by the Kashmiri people, he added.

Pakistan's commitment to supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination remains unwavering, he said, adding,

Pakistan will continue to play its role in supporting Kashmiris through a free and impartial plebiscite, as per UN Security Council resolutions.