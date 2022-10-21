Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulates nation, heads of institutions on removal of Pak name from FATF grey list

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday congratulated the entire nation and heads of national institutions, including Pakistan Army Chief, on the removal of Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday congratulated the entire nation and heads of national institutions, including Pakistan Army Chief, on the removal of Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list.

Pakistan had to face a tough time due to FATF condition, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The world had recognized the role of Pakistan in fighting war against terrorism, he said.

After the removal of Pakistan's name from grey list, he said the country would make speedy progress in the business sector.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar while expressing her heartfelt greetings in a press briefing said that government had made unprecedented efforts for the removal of the country's name from grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

She said FATF has finally recognized Pakistan's government commitment for completing the technical and procedural requirements for the removal of name from grey list.

Consequently, she said the FATF has unanimously decided to remove Pakistan's name from grey list. In simple terms, she said Pakistan has been whitelisted.

