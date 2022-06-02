UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Felicitates People Of Italy On 76th Repiblic Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has felicitated the government and people of Italy on their 76th Republic Day

He was addressing the participants of a reception regarding Republic Day of Italy hosted by the Italian embassy here Thursday.

The Adviser said that Pakistan regarded Italy as a reliable friend and partner.

He said, Pakistan and Italy have commonality of views on broad range of regional and international issues.

He said ,the trajectory of Pakistan Italy ties is positive and we are determined to make every effort to maintain it.

Qamar Zaman kaira said, Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening its partnership with Italy for the achievement of its objectives of peace prosperity and development.

He said Italy is one of Pakistan's largest trading partners in the EU. Pakistan is firmly committed to further expanding and deepening our mutually beneficial relationship in economic and commercial spheres.

Qamar Zaman kaira said that considerable number of Pakistani were living in Italy who also serve as a strong bridge between our two friendly nations.

