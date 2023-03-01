Qamar Zaman Kaira stresses need for showing 'political wisdom' to address crisis

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that all political parties should come together to show "collective wisdom" to resolve the national issues, including holding the elections.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that despite political differences among political parties, except Imran Khan, all political leaders were ready to congregate in resolving national issues.

He alleged the PTI leader Imran Khan constantly created impasses on all national matters and sought to impose his own narrative.