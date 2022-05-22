UrduPoint.com

Qamar Zaman Kaira Writes Letter To HR Organizations Regarding Illegal Trial Of Yasin Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has written a letter to Amnesty International, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch New York and Human Rights Watch Pakistan regarding illegal trial of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

According to a press release, Qamar Zaman Kaira has written that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was indicted on May 19, 2022 on fictitious grounds for gross violation of human rights and fundamental rights.

He said Yasin Malik has been constantly fighting against atrocities committed by Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He strongly condemned grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K and urged international community and human rights organizations to take practical steps to stop India from carrying out this unjustified and unilateral trial against Yasin Malik.

More Stories From Pakistan

