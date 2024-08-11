Qamber police arrest 4 suspects

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the Qamber Police has claimed on Sunday to have arrested 4 suspects wanted in serious cases and recovered from them weapons.

In this connection, the team of Qamber City Police Station conducted an operation on a brick pile near Qamber city police station and arrested active accused Masroor Ahmad Machhi along with the pistol and bullets used in the crime. The police also arrested most wanted accused Shabir Shaikh, Saifullah Mangrio and Sagar kalhoro.

Cases against the arrested accused were filed and further investigation was underway.