Qamber Police Arrest Drug Dealers, Undercover Accused.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Qamber Police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) On the order of SSP Kambar Shahdadkot district Muhammad Kaleem, actions is being taken against the drug seller and under covered culprits on Thursday.

Hashish has recovered from accused. SHO Naseerabad Police Station Inspector Naeem Ahmad Abro informed the groups that an action was taken on Naseerabad-Badh Road near Mond Waah. Police arrested an accused Kashif Ali Kumbhar after recovering eleven hundred grams of hashish from their possession.

In another action, Saddar Inspector Zulfikar Ali Channa informed the patrolling police and police arrested another drug dealer Arshad Ali Magsi from Ghabi Dero area of color wah with 570 gram Hashish.

Beside this, action are being taken against the undercover accused in serious cases. Bakht Ali Magsi, an absconding accused, was arrested from Warah Tehsil and he was wanted in two cases of Warah police station. While the arrested accused is being further investigated.

