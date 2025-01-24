Open Menu

Qamber Police Arrest Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Qamber police arrest outlaws

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Ameer Sadoizai, the Qamber Shahdadkot police conducted a targeted operation against organized gangs of robbers and criminals in Jacobabad district on Friday.

A heavy contingent of the district including CIA constables took part in the operation along with police mobiles, APC chain and modern equipment.

This operation is being conducted against the Dahani gangs in Jacobabad district. Among them are the notorious dacoits Khano Dahani, Shiro Dahani, Amano Dahani, Akro Dahani, Razzaq Dahani and Yasin Dahani.

SSP told that the district police have burnt and destroyed the hideouts of the robbers. In order to stabilize the atmosphere of law and order in the district and tighten the circle of the criminals, the police have carried out a series of operations under a comprehensive plan.

He said that during the targeted operation, a few suspicious persons have also been detained from different areas who are being verified. The center of the operation is the areas of Panah Bhatti and Garhi Khairo of Jacobabad district.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

17 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

17 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

32 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

43 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

43 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

44 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

44 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

44 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

44 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan