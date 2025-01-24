Qamber Police Arrest Outlaws
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Ameer Sadoizai, the Qamber Shahdadkot police conducted a targeted operation against organized gangs of robbers and criminals in Jacobabad district on Friday.
A heavy contingent of the district including CIA constables took part in the operation along with police mobiles, APC chain and modern equipment.
This operation is being conducted against the Dahani gangs in Jacobabad district. Among them are the notorious dacoits Khano Dahani, Shiro Dahani, Amano Dahani, Akro Dahani, Razzaq Dahani and Yasin Dahani.
SSP told that the district police have burnt and destroyed the hideouts of the robbers. In order to stabilize the atmosphere of law and order in the district and tighten the circle of the criminals, the police have carried out a series of operations under a comprehensive plan.
He said that during the targeted operation, a few suspicious persons have also been detained from different areas who are being verified. The center of the operation is the areas of Panah Bhatti and Garhi Khairo of Jacobabad district.
