Qamber Police Arrested 11 Criminals In Massive Crackdown.
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qambar Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabdozi, under the directives of SSP Qambar Shahdadkot, has launched a massive crackdown against criminals and drug dealers on Saturday, six accused and five absconders of a murder case arrested, including one drug dealer along with Gutka.
SHO Qambar City Sub-Inspector Roshan Ali Chandio along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid at the grain market in Qambar and arrested five accused Aqib Ali Junejo,Muhammad Hassan Chandio, Nader Brohi, Amir Ali Chandio and Abdul Qayyum Tunio.
In another operation, SHO A-Section Shahdadkot Inspector Shahid Khan along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid near the bridge of Tanwari branch. They arrested a drug dealer, Hatem Mastoi, and recovered five packets of gutka weighing 1100 grams from his possession.
