Open Menu

Qamber Police Arrested 11 Criminals In Massive Crackdown.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Qamber police arrested 11 criminals in massive crackdown.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qambar Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabdozi, under the directives of SSP Qambar Shahdadkot, has launched a massive crackdown against criminals and drug dealers on Saturday, six accused and five absconders of a murder case arrested, including one drug dealer along with Gutka.

SHO Qambar City Sub-Inspector Roshan Ali Chandio along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid at the grain market in Qambar and arrested five accused Aqib Ali Junejo,Muhammad Hassan Chandio, Nader Brohi, Amir Ali Chandio and Abdul Qayyum Tunio.

In another operation, SHO A-Section Shahdadkot Inspector Shahid Khan along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid near the bridge of Tanwari branch. They arrested a drug dealer, Hatem Mastoi, and recovered five packets of gutka weighing 1100 grams from his possession.

Recent Stories

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

57 seconds ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

16 minutes ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

3 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

4 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

5 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

5 hours ago
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

10 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan