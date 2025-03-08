Qamber police arrested 11 criminals in massive crackdown.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qambar Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabdozi, under the directives of SSP Qambar Shahdadkot, has launched a massive crackdown against criminals and drug dealers on Saturday, six accused and five absconders of a murder case arrested, including one drug dealer along with Gutka.

SHO Qambar City Sub-Inspector Roshan Ali Chandio along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid at the grain market in Qambar and arrested five accused Aqib Ali Junejo,Muhammad Hassan Chandio, Nader Brohi, Amir Ali Chandio and Abdul Qayyum Tunio.

In another operation, SHO A-Section Shahdadkot Inspector Shahid Khan along with his staff, on secret information, conducted a raid near the bridge of Tanwari branch. They arrested a drug dealer, Hatem Mastoi, and recovered five packets of gutka weighing 1100 grams from his possession.