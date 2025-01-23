Open Menu

Qamber Police Arrested Four Outlaws, Recovered Hashish

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) On Thursday, a crackdown on drug dealers and advertising suspects was conducted on the direction of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sadoizai.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two drug dealers and advertisers, with hashish recovered from their possession.

The arrests were made during various operations across different police stations.

Inam Ali Hullio, a drug pusher, was arrested with 800 grams of hashish near Abdullah Hotel. Another operation led to the arrest of Naeem Ahmed Kalhoro, a drug dealer, with 250 grams of hashish recovered from his possession near Mugheri Sim canal.

Additional arrests were made, including Abdul Karim Markhand near Sadiq Hotel and Wali Muhammad alias Dadu Khawar near Adamani Gate.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

