UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qandeel Baloch Murder Trial Put Off For 12th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:57 PM

Qandeel Baloch murder trial put off for 12th

Model Criminal Trial Court adjourned the on-going trial of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch murder case, for Sep 12 after no witness and lawyers appeared before the court to record statement on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court adjourned the on-going trial of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch murder case, for Sep 12 after no witness and lawyers appeared before the court to record statement on Friday.

During the previous hearing, the court had summoned the accused's counsel, the judicial magistrate who had recorded the statement of accused under section 164, and the police official who had arrested the accused, Waseem. These witnesses, however, did not appear before the court today.

However, accused Waseem, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit, and Zafar did appear before the court. The judge adjourned the hearing till Sep 12 to record remaining witnesses.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Social Media Lawyers Qandeel Baloch Criminals Mufti Court

Recent Stories

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

3 minutes ago

Reform agenda fully on track, no need to renegotia ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Malinga first T20 bowler to claim 100 ..

3 minutes ago

Misbehavior with aged woman: ASI sent to jail on j ..

26 minutes ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.