Qandeel Baloch murder trial put off for 12th

Model Criminal Trial Court adjourned the on-going trial of social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch murder case, for Sep 12 after no witness and lawyers appeared before the court to record statement on Friday

During the previous hearing, the court had summoned the accused's counsel, the judicial magistrate who had recorded the statement of accused under section 164, and the police official who had arrested the accused, Waseem. These witnesses, however, did not appear before the court today.

However, accused Waseem, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit, and Zafar did appear before the court. The judge adjourned the hearing till Sep 12 to record remaining witnesses.