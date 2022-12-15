UrduPoint.com

Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Smoothly Sails Through Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid protest of lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan piloted the bill further to amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat, 1984 (The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022) in the House.

The Statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that an opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art, or as to identity of hand-writing or finger impressions, or as to authenticity and integrity of electronic documents made by or through an information system the opinions upon that point of persons specially skilled in such foreign law, science or art, or in questions as to identify of hand writing or finger impressions or as to the functioning, specifications, programming and operation of information systems, are as relevant facts, however, through proposed amendment the bomb disposal will be included.

