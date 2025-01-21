Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025 laid in NA, others deferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was laid in the National Assembly (NA) and referred to the committee concerned by the Chair Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for further consideration here Tuesday.

The Bill was introduced by the Pakistan People's Party's Members of National Assembly, Ms Shazia Marri and Abdul Qadir Patel while the speaker NA deferred the Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2025, the Protection of Parents Bill, 2025, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape)

(Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 over the non-availability of the members who introduced the bills, however the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Article 59) was deferred at the request of the Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar saying the same matter was under consideration in the Standing Committee.