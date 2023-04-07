Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, Refers To Joint Session

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, refers to joint session

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday referred a bill Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the joint session of the Parliament.

The motion to refer the bill was tabled by Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the house. The National Assembly has already passed the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that "an opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art, or as to the identity of hand-writing or finger impressions, or as to authenticity and integrity of electronic documents made by or through an information system the opinions upon that point of persons specially skilled in such foreign law, science or art, or in questions as to the identity of handwriting or finger impressions or as to the functioning, specifications, programming and operation of information systems, are as relevant facts, however, through proposed amendment the bomb disposal will be included".

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaign with AED10 ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

46 minutes ago
 InstaShop supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ ..

InstaShop supports â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaign

46 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.