Qaqlasht Festival Kicks Off At Upper Chitral
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The four-day colourful Qaqlasht Festival kicked off in the scenic Upper Chitral district on Friday.
The extravaganza event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Department. The event would showcase colorful sports, traditional games including polo, football, cricket, volleyball and cultural activities at the scenic tourist destination Qaqlasht in Upper Chitral.
The festival was inaugurated by Upper Chitral Deputy Commissioner Haseebur Rehman Khan Khalil. The opening ceremony was attended by Upper Chitral District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner and large number of tourists and spectators.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that provincial government and district administration of Upper Chitral were committed to promote healthy activities.
He emphasized that healthy activities foster healthy youth, who in turn represented their region and country in national and international sporting events. He also assured full support of district administration for success of the event.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaqlasht festival kicks off at Upper Chitral2 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan for elimination of corruption & incompetence: New business plan for PLIC12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti hails Uraan Pakistan, terms visionary and well-planned initiative12 minutes ago
-
KU awards 16 PhD, 49 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines12 minutes ago
-
AJK district council chairman calls on Governor GB12 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches Russian Language Course22 minutes ago
-
IHC stops CDA from action against marriage halls, marquees22 minutes ago
-
Training on “Orientation and Mobility Techniques for Visually Impaired Persons” concludes32 minutes ago
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers under class license32 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of mother of Advisor to Finance Minister32 minutes ago
-
Hub to become new & model city soon under master plan: Ali Hassan32 minutes ago
-
Aleema Khan files contempt case against Adiala Jail's administration32 minutes ago