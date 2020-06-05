UrduPoint.com
Qari Haneef Jalandhri Meets Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:39 AM

Secretary General of Wafaq-ul-Madaris and renowned religious scholar Qari Haneef Jalandhri met Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Secretary General of Wafaq-ul-Madaris and renowned religious scholar Qari Haneef Jalandhri met Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including the situation of coronavirus in the country and Indian aggression were discussed in the meeting, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Minister said as Pakistan was touching the peak of coronavirus, there was a need to strictly adopting the precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the role of religious scholars in postponing public congregations on the request of the government.

Qari Haneef Jalandhri congratulated the foreign minister for adopting best foreign policy and effectively highlighting at international forums the ongoing gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Indian aggression.

He also assured the foreign minister of the support of religious scholars in tackling the challenge of coronavirus as well as the Indian aggression.

Qari Haneef Jalandhri said that as the whole Muslim Ummah was concerned over the desecration of the Roza (grave) of Hazrat Umar Bin Abdul Aziz in Syria, the issue should immediately be raised at the forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

