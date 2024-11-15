Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

Educational expert and Chief Executive Officer of Qarshi Knowledge City and former Rector of NUST University, General (R) Muhammad Asghar, Friday visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Educational expert and Chief Executive Officer of Qarshi Knowledge City and former Rector of NUST University, General (R) Muhammad Asghar, Friday visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).

During their meeting at the Vice Chancellor Office, they discussed potential collaboration for the development and stability of the university, emphasizing modernizing its operations. They also exchanged ideas on new innovations and advancements in the fields of engineering, science, and technology.

Muhammad Asghar expressed confidence that under Dr. Shahid Munir's leadership, UET will secure a prominent position in knowledge and research. Dr. Shahid Munir briefed General Asghar on the university's recent rankings and commended his ideas and suggestions, expressing a commitment to seek his guidance and consultation in the future. General Asghar congratulated Dr. Shahid Munir for the university's ongoing improvement in global rankings and expressed hope that UET will continue to rise in its international standing under his leadership.