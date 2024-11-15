Qarshi CEO Visits University Of Engineering And Technology (UET)
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Educational expert and Chief Executive Officer of Qarshi Knowledge City and former Rector of NUST University, General (R) Muhammad Asghar, Friday visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Educational expert and Chief Executive Officer of Qarshi Knowledge City and former Rector of NUST University, General (R) Muhammad Asghar, Friday visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).
During their meeting at the Vice Chancellor Office, they discussed potential collaboration for the development and stability of the university, emphasizing modernizing its operations. They also exchanged ideas on new innovations and advancements in the fields of engineering, science, and technology.
Muhammad Asghar expressed confidence that under Dr. Shahid Munir's leadership, UET will secure a prominent position in knowledge and research. Dr. Shahid Munir briefed General Asghar on the university's recent rankings and commended his ideas and suggestions, expressing a commitment to seek his guidance and consultation in the future. General Asghar congratulated Dr. Shahid Munir for the university's ongoing improvement in global rankings and expressed hope that UET will continue to rise in its international standing under his leadership.
Recent Stories
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab1 minute ago
-
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP1 minute ago
-
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP1 minute ago
-
CM inagurates technology park in Haripur24 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on LG by-polls success24 minutes ago
-
AC Sanghar stresses improved facilities for persons with disabilities34 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJ&K)34 minutes ago
-
DEOs directed to return 'Extra Textbooks'34 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises seminar on Fresco preservation at Anarkali Tomb44 minutes ago
-
PU organises introductory talk on books44 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial plots sealed44 minutes ago
-
Ketchup unit unearthed, 200kg ketchup discarded44 minutes ago