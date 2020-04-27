Qarshi Industries distribute Eid gift packs among jail inmates, employees

Qurshi Industries Hattar Monday distributed 2000 gift packs amongst the inmates of Central Jail Haripur, employees, and Frontier Constabulary staff

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Qurshi Industries Hattar Monday distributed 2000 gift packs amongst the inmates of Central Jail Haripur, employees, and Frontier Constabulary staff.

According to details, like every year during the Holy month of Ramazan, Qurshi Industries has continued its tradition of distributing Eid gift packs for jail inmates, jail staff and FC officials.

Deputy Manager Legal Qurshi Industries Waqas Rehman Advocate, Waqas Ahmed Viki advocate and Deputy Superintendent Haripur Central Jail Ameen Shoaib distributed the Eid gifts amongst the prisoners and others.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Jail said Qurshi Industries had always worked for the welfare of jail inmates and employees. This Initiative had made it possible for the poor prisoners to meet their basic needs during the Holy month of Ramazan, he added.

He also appreciated the GM and management of Qurshi Industries for their cooperation for the well-being of the inmates.