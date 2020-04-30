Qarshi Industries distributes Eid gift packs in district Jail Manshera

Qurshi Industries Hattar Thursday distributed 350 gift packs amongst the inmates of District Jail Manshera and staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Qurshi Industries Hattar Thursday distributed 350 gift packs amongst the inmates of District Jail Manshera and staff.

According to the details, Qurshi Industries has continued its tradition for distribution of Eid gift packs including Coronavirus kits for jail inmates and staff members.

Deputy Manager Legal Qurshi Industries Waqas Rehman Advocate, Waqas Ahmed Viki advocate, Superintendent district Jail Fazal Ameen and deputy superintendent Hafiz Rashid Ahmed distributed the Eid gifts and kits amongst the prisoners and others.

Talking at the occasion, the superintendent jail said that Qurshi Industries had always supported jails and provided gifts to the prisoners and staff generously.

He further said that during the holy month of Ramazan, Qurshi Industries bought a smile on the faces of prisoners by distributing gifts and particularly provision of Coronavirus kits which was also needed of the hour.

The superintendent jail also appreciated the GM and management of Qurshi Industries for their cooperation for the well-being of the inmates and said that this cooperation would continue.

Two days earlier, Qurshi Industries also distributed 2000 gifts to the Central Jail Haripur prisoners, employees and Frontier Constabulary.