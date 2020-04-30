UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qarshi Industries Distributes Eid Gift Packs In District Jail Manshera

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Qarshi Industries distributes Eid gift packs in district Jail Manshera

Qurshi Industries Hattar Thursday distributed 350 gift packs amongst the inmates of District Jail Manshera and staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Qurshi Industries Hattar Thursday distributed 350 gift packs amongst the inmates of District Jail Manshera and staff.

According to the details, Qurshi Industries has continued its tradition for distribution of Eid gift packs including Coronavirus kits for jail inmates and staff members.

Deputy Manager Legal Qurshi Industries Waqas Rehman Advocate, Waqas Ahmed Viki advocate, Superintendent district Jail Fazal Ameen and deputy superintendent Hafiz Rashid Ahmed distributed the Eid gifts and kits amongst the prisoners and others.

Talking at the occasion, the superintendent jail said that Qurshi Industries had always supported jails and provided gifts to the prisoners and staff generously.

He further said that during the holy month of Ramazan, Qurshi Industries bought a smile on the faces of prisoners by distributing gifts and particularly provision of Coronavirus kits which was also needed of the hour.

The superintendent jail also appreciated the GM and management of Qurshi Industries for their cooperation for the well-being of the inmates and said that this cooperation would continue.

Two days earlier, Qurshi Industries also distributed 2000 gifts to the Central Jail Haripur prisoners, employees and Frontier Constabulary.

Related Topics

Jail Rashid Haripur General Motors Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah waives licensing and tax fees for current ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens by Rs 1.44 against dollar

2 minutes ago

Govt to chalk out comprehensive vision to steer c ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa lockdown has paid off but cases could ..

2 minutes ago

European Central Bank's 'ready' to ramp up pandemi ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to ease more virus curbs, with museums, zo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.