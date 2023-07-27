Open Menu

Qasar-e-Behbood To Be Linked With Various Technical Institutes: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Qasar-e-Behbood to be linked with various technical institutes: Minister

Punjab Caretaker Minister of Health,Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Dr Javed Akram said that for the capacity building of women, Qasar-e-Behbood Khawateen would be linked with various technical institutes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister of Health,Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Dr Javed Akram said that for the capacity building of women, Qasar-e-Behbood Khawateen would be linked with various technical institutes.

He was presiding over a meeting during his visit to the Qasar-e-Behbood Khawateen Model Town and Sanatzar Allama Iqbal Town here on Thursday.

The minister said that Qasar-e-Bahbood Khawateen was playing an important role in highlighting the role of women in the society. He said that women were being offered professional courses in beautification, sewing, computer software, cooking, fashion designing, jewelry making, bag making, dress making, fine arts, textile designing, driving and others at the Qasar-e-Bahbood.

He appreciated the institution and expressed his wish to upgrade the institution to the next level.

"We want the trained women from Qasar-e-Bahbood Khawateen to brighten the name of Pakistan all over the world," he added.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahoor Hussain gave a briefing to the Health Minister aboutthe facilities being provided while Dr Shehla Javed and the officers of Social Welfareand Baitul Maal Department participated.

