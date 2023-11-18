Qasim Ali Khan wins 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Qasim Ali Khan won the 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board with 219 gross, while Hussain Hamid finished second with 227 gross and Khalid Mehmood finished third with 233 gross.

The 5-day tournament was held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore, under the aegis of WAPDA Sports Board.

Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen (Retd.) Ahsan Saleem Hayat was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony here on Saturday. Chairman WAPDA and Patron-in-Chief WAPDA Sports Board Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, WAPDA Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, Member (Water) Javed Latif, President Pakistan Golf Federation, President Punjab Golf Association, veteran golfers and senior officers of WAPDA also attended the ceremony.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, in his welcome remarks, underlining the significance of sports, said it is an historic fact that nations and their sports rise and fall together. "With this in view, WAPDA has been playing a pivotal role in promotion of sports in Pakistan.

" He reiterated that WAPDA would continue patronising sports and sportspersons in Pakistan. "Increase in low-cost, green and clean hydel electricity, enhancement of water storage capacity of the country and promotion of sports are three priorities of WAPDA," the chairman added.

The 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament was played from November 14 to 18, 2023. The competitions were held under amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational categories. Winners are as follows:

Ladies:

Winner Gross, Bushra Fatima (Garrison) and Winner Net Ana James Gill (Royal Palm)

Veterans:

Winner Gross Brig Anwar-ul-Haq (Garrison) and Winner Net Javed A Khan (Gymkhana)

Invitational:

Winner Gross Lt Gen Hilal Hussain (Retd) and Winner Net Hamid Yaqoob Shiekh

Senior Amateurs:

Winner Gross Abdul Rauf Ali (Royal Palm) and Winner Net Khalid Chaudhry

(Royal Palm)

Amateurs:

Winner Gross Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) and Winner Net Shahzad Azam

(Royal Palm)