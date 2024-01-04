Qasim Ali Shah announces 10 scholarships for IUB students

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Well known motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah has announced 10 scholarships for the students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

He made this announcement while addressing the young students in a special session at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall of the IUB here Thursday. Dean Faculty of Biological and Chemical Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum presided over the session.

Well-known social personality Jafar Gilani, advisor of Character Building Society Dr. Naveen Javed, social personality Dr. Muneer Azhar, educationist Prof.

Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Maryam Soharwaedi, Dr. Aksae Noor, senior officer from FBR Syed Tanseer-ul-Hasan Tirmizi, Amber Tanseer of ladies club, students and social figures also attended the session.

At the end of the ceremony, Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced scholarships for 10 students of IUB which will be awarded to those studying in Media Studies, Law and Computer Science. This initiative aims to empower and support deserving individuals in their educational journey and ensure that financial issues do not hinder their pursuit of education.