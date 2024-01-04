Open Menu

Qasim Ali Shah Announces 10 Scholarships For IUB Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Qasim Ali Shah announces 10 scholarships for IUB students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Well known motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah has announced 10 scholarships for the students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

He made this announcement while addressing the young students in a special session at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall of the IUB here Thursday. Dean Faculty of Biological and Chemical Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum presided over the session.

Well-known social personality Jafar Gilani, advisor of Character Building Society Dr. Naveen Javed, social personality Dr. Muneer Azhar, educationist Prof.

Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Maryam Soharwaedi, Dr. Aksae Noor, senior officer from FBR Syed Tanseer-ul-Hasan Tirmizi, Amber Tanseer of ladies club, students and social figures also attended the session.

At the end of the ceremony, Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced scholarships for 10 students of IUB which will be awarded to those studying in Media Studies, Law and Computer Science. This initiative aims to empower and support deserving individuals in their educational journey and ensure that financial issues do not hinder their pursuit of education.

Related Topics

Education Young FBR IUB Media From

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

2 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

3 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

3 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

17 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan