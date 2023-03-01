UrduPoint.com

Qasim Ali Shah's Appointment: LHC Issues Notices To Punjab Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:09 PM

A local citizen has challenged appointment of Qasim Ali Shah as chairman of Al-Hamra Art Council.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice on petition challenging appointment of Qasim Ali Shab as chairman board of governors of Al-Hamra Arts Council.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the order on a plea moved by a local citizen.

The court, however, turned down the request seeking stay orders against Qasim Ali Shah's appointment.

The petitioner through his counsel argued that the interim government appointed Qasim Ali Shah as chairman of the art council. He said such appointment could not be made by any interim setup as they were in the power only to conduct elections and to see the matters related to the elections.

He asked the court to set aside the appointment of Qasim Ali Shah as chairman of Al-Hamra Art Council.

