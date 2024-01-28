Qasim Ali Wins Gold Medal In The 71st National Bodybuilding Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) City Traffic Police Sialkot's official Qasim Ali has won the gold medal in the 71st National Bodybuilding Championship organised in Lahore.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while congratulating the police athletes on becoming the national champion, said that the athletes who have made the department proud by winning medals in national competitions are valuable assets.
IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said all possible measures will utilise for patronage of such bright athletes.
He announced certificates of appreciation for the athletes.
Bodybuilder athletes from all over the country participated in the national championship.
