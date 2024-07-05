Qasim fort, Nishtar road landscape improvement planned

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) District administration has decided to improve landscape in and around historical Qasim fort besides Nishtar road as part of Multan city’s beautification plan.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, accompanying DG PHA Asif Rauf, AC city Seemal Mushtaq, and CO corporation Muhammad Iqbal, visited the target areas and ordered officials to remove encroachments from NIshtar road and restore its green belt.

He also ordered developing new road dividers and installation of road furniture on Water Works road running parallel to Qasim fort. A park along the water works road near the newly built Multan museum should also get new grill, swings for children and its landscape be improved, he said.

Entry gates of the city should also be beautified with extensive plantation, DC ordered observing that turning water works road into a model road would leave a positive impact on tourists touring Qasim fort.