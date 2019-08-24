Qasim hails Sindh Cabinet for approval of Special persons' Advidory Council

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has congratulated the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Members for approval of Advidory Council for Special Persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has congratulated the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Members for approval of Advidory Council for Special Persons.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, while terming it a mile stone in the history of Pakistan, he said that the advisory council would definitely empower the special persons and protect their rights at all levels.

Qasim Naveed said that it has been needed since long that there should be a proper platform to empower special persons and to protect their rights as well and Advisory Council will serve the purpose.

He said that it had also been decided in principle that there should be special courts in each district across the province and hopefully they would start functioning soon.