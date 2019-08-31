UrduPoint.com
Qasim Khan Suri Arrives Maldives To Attend SDGs Summit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri has arrived in Male, Maldives to participate in the fourth South Asia Speaker's Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The two-day conference being jointly organised by Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) and People's Majlis of Maldives (Parliament) would discuss and examine the implementation status of SDGs in South Asia and suggest way forward to their respective countries in that regard, said a message received here on Saturday.

Suri was received by former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, Deputy Speaker Maldives Parliament Ms. Eva Abdulla and Ambassador of Pakistan in Maldives vice admiral (r) Waseem Akram at Male airport.

The conference would be attended by speakers and parliamentarians from South Asian countries.

