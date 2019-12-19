Qasim Khan Suri asks international community to take notice of atrocities in Palestine, Kashmir

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that the people of Pakistan were deeply committed to liberation of Palestine and their hearts were beating with their Palestinian brothers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that the people of Pakistan were deeply committed to liberation of Palestine and their hearts were beating with their Palestinian brothers.

He said that Pakistan and Palestine were tied in eternal bonds of religion, history and culture.

He said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and turning them into Israeli settlements which were historically part of Palestine. He expressed these views while talking to Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi in a meeting in Parliament House.

The Deputy Speaker and the Ambassador discussed the current situation in Palestine and Kashmir, issues facing by Ummah and other issues of mutual interest.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan had not recognized Israel and will continue raising its voice against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine on all international and regional forums.

He said that Palestinian liberation was an indigenous movement and international community should assert its pressure on Israel to accept the just demand and vacate the occupied territory.

He said that Pakistan believed in settlement of all disputes through negotiations and will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to the Palestinian people.

He also apprised the Ambassador about latest situation in Kashmir and asked for extending support at international forum.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan believed in the Muslim unity and was playing its due role in the achievement of the objective.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly.

He said that the government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabi appreciated the feelings of solidarity and goodwill for Palestine, saying that Palestine considered Pakistan a brother and trusted friend and appreciated its close relations with Pakistan.

He said that the Palestinians considered Pakistan as their home and were grateful to the Pakistani people for their unwavering support for the freedom movement.

He said that Pakistan was the most important country in the Islamic world and its role was commendable for the unity of the Muslim community.

He said that unity and solidarity between Muslim countries was essential for resolving disputes and problems faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed his gratitude for giving educational opportunities to more than 50,000 Palestinian students who graduated from Pakistani universities and were contributing to the development of Palestine. He also suggested setting up of Pakistan's embassy in Palestine and urged the Pakistani media representatives to visit Palestine to observe the ground realities in Palestine.