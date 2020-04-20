(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Monday said that medical staffs along with police and law enforcement agencies were being frontline fighters against the deadly virus and families of martyrs of Balcohistan police would not be left alone in difficult time.

He expressed these views while addressing a simple ceremony of providing relief cash and rations to the families of the Balochistan Police Martyrs. Additional Inspector General Police (AIG) Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Speaker said that the coronavirus has become a challenge to the whole world and the serious situation of the pandemic virus could be countered by patience and adherence to the guiding principles of government precautionary measures.

The government was well aware of problems of the poor and middle class of the society that is why the central regime under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided the mega relief package in the history of Pakistan.

AIG, Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema also thanked Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri for supporting families of the police martyrs in this difficult time.

Additional IG police said that the police personnel were diligently pursuing professional duties in these extraordinary circumstances and this fatal outbreak would be copped through collective efforts.

Later, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also inspected a newly established Utility Store at Imdad Road in order to ensure the provision of facilities to common people in the province.

He said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, services of mobile Utility Stores have been started in respective areas of the province, aimed to provide facilities at affordable prices of goods to the people during the month of Ramazan.