Qasim Khan Suri inaugurates NADRA Sahulat Centre at Queta

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri inaugurated National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Sahulat Centre in Satellite Town, Quetta, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri inaugurated National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Sahulat Centre in Satellite Town, Quetta , on Thursday.

The facility would not only help citizens of Quetta in getting of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) but would also resolve their problems with regard to acquisition and registration, he said while addressing to the ceremony.

"We are trying to open a NADRA mega office in Quetta that will provide 24 hour facilities , as the population of the city has increased manifold and the authority's centre are becoming insufficient making it difficult for the citizens to get the CNICs," he added.

He asked the NADRA chairman to make the registration process convenient, adding that the identification documents for the people of Balochistan should be same like other provinces.

He said Kamyab Jawan Prgoramme would also be linked with NADRA.

Suri thanked NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf Mubin to equip the city with such a modern facility.