Qasim Khan Suri Insists On MNAs To Follow SOPs On Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday time and again insisted on the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect against the coronavirus.

Soon after the beginning of the National Assembly proceedings, the deputy speaker started to say, "I will request all MNAs to follow the SOPs." The House also offered prayers for the departed souls of mothers of Nur Alam, Babar Awan, Senator Faisal Javed, and civilians and army personnel martyred on the Line of Control, in Kech Balochistan and in accidents in different parts of the country.

The legislators also prayed for early recovery of Speaker Asad Qaisar, his family and others affected by the coronavirus.

