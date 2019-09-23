UrduPoint.com
Qasim Khan Suri To Perform As Acting Speaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:57 PM

that; speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar has gone on five day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian speakers' conference.Qasim Khan Suri will act as speaker till Asad Qaisar return.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri will perform as acting speaker of National Assembly.According to media reports, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification according to 53(3) Article of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that; speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar has gone on five day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian speakers' conference.Qasim Khan Suri will act as speaker till Asad Qaisar return.

