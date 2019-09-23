Qasim Khan Suri to perform as acting speaker

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri will perform as acting speaker of National Assembly.According to media reports, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification according to 53(3) Article of the constitution.It is pertinent to mention here

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri will perform as acting speaker of National Assembly.According to media reports, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification according to 53(3) Article of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that; speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar has gone on five day visit to Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian speakers' conference.Qasim Khan Suri will act as speaker till Asad Qaisar return.