Qasim Khan Suri Urges Philanthropists, Welfare Organizations To Help Daily Wagers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri urged philanthropists and welfare organizations could come forward to help needy people including daily workers because they were facing a lot of difficulties in lockdown amid the COVID-19.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during visiting of Chamber of Commerce Quetta.

Qasim Khan Suri said the cases of the coronavirus was being increased in Balochistan so therefore, I advised the people that they must follow government precautionary measures against the deadly virus in order to cope with it soon.

The pandemic coronavirus would be only controlled by preventive steps, he said adding that wealthy and non-governmental organization should play their due role to assist deserving people in difficult time in order to get rid of the public form the outbreak virus in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri visited the Chamber of Commerce where delegations of Balochistan Builders Association and Coalmines Association met him.

The Builders Association and Coalmine Associations presented their demands and recommendations to Deputy Speaker National Assembly during the meeting.

On this occasion, the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri assured them after listening to their problems that demands of Builders and Coalmines Associations would be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

