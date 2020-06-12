UrduPoint.com
Qasim Naveed For Strict Action Against Individuals Involved In Ill Treating Special Persons

Qasim Naveed for strict action against individuals involved in ill treating special persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Friday said strict action would be taken against those who treat special persons inhumanely and did not deserve any concession.

He stated this after meeting Mohsin Safi Khatri, a mentally handicapped youth in Thatta, who was ill treated by some people and video of the incident went viral over social media, said a news release.

Taking notice of this incident, Naveed Qamar sought details from district police officers about the incident and visited the house of the victim in Thatta today and got more details from his family members.

He assured them that justice would be done to them and the accused involved in this heinous incident would be brought to justice.

Qasim Naveed was accompanied by leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including Tando Muhammad Khan, Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Juman Kehar,  Danish Rajput and other district officers.

  He said that the Sindh government was committed to protect rights of special persons and had enacted legislation in this regard.

