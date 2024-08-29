Qasim Naveed Qamar Appoints As Focal Person For Rain Emergency In Tando Muhammad Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 12:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that a 24-hour monitoring cell was operational at the CM House, where updates from districts were received every three hours.
The cell was prepared to respond to any emergency, and will provide additional assistance to the districts as needed. For the rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan, the Sindh government has appointed Qasim Naveed Qamar as the focal person.
He shared these details while talking to media persons on Wednesday after inspecting various locations in Tando Muhammad Khan during the ongoing rain.
He emphasized that the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party stand with the people in this challenging time according to the directives of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.
Murad Ali Shah stressed the government's efforts to ensure the prompt drainage of rainwater.
He also expressed concern over a death in Hyderabad due to a roof collapse and assured that every possible effort would be made to protect lives and property during the monsoon season.
The Chief Minister maintained that the overall situation was under control, and there was currently no significant threat of flood in the Indus River.
He noted that over 400,000 cusecs of water had already passed, and the incoming water flow was expected to be less.
Later, CM Sindh visited the residence of former MPA and District President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Haji Amin Lakho, to offer condolences on his death to his son Sher Amin Lakho.
Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, MPA Syed Aijaz Shah Bukhari, District Chairman Qasim Naveed Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Shah Zeb Shaikh and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
