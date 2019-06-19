UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Naveed Qamar Vows To Provide Jobs To All Special Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:56 PM

Qasim Naveed Qamar vows to provide jobs to all special persons

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to arrange jobs for all special persons across the province in public and private sectors in order to enable them to live independent life and to reduce their dependency on others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to arrange jobs for all special persons across the province in public and private sectors in order to enable them to live independent life and to reduce their dependency on others.

He stated this during his visit to the house of Muhammad Arsalan, a special person who become unable to move without support due to an accident six years back.

He assured Muhammad Arsalan that his treatment would be arranged at Dow Medical Hospital on priority basis besides arrangements would also be made for his employment according to his qualification as directed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said a statement.

On this occasion Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh was also present.

The special assistant appreciated that Muhammad Arsalan despite his disability to move without support, was driving an auto-rickshaw to earn livelihood for his family adding that he was a role model for other people who usually gave up after any misfortune. "Sindh government especially Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh is trying hard to implement five percent job quota for special persons in public and private organizations." He asked public and private sectors to play their role to provide job opportunities to special persons.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Visit Job Pakistan Peoples Party Family All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Cultural show featuring Pak-China artists performa ..

47 seconds ago

Light rain brings mercury down in capital

51 seconds ago

'I feel well,' says Merkel a day after health scar ..

54 seconds ago

Govt has no personal vendetta with opposition: Cha ..

56 seconds ago

Four move to main round in KP Junior U-19 Boys & G ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Self-Defense Forces Day celebrated

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.