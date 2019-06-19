Qasim Naveed Qamar vows to provide jobs to all special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to arrange jobs for all special persons across the province in public and private sectors in order to enable them to live independent life and to reduce their dependency on others

He stated this during his visit to the house of Muhammad Arsalan, a special person who become unable to move without support due to an accident six years back.

He assured Muhammad Arsalan that his treatment would be arranged at Dow Medical Hospital on priority basis besides arrangements would also be made for his employment according to his qualification as directed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said a statement.

On this occasion Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh was also present.

The special assistant appreciated that Muhammad Arsalan despite his disability to move without support, was driving an auto-rickshaw to earn livelihood for his family adding that he was a role model for other people who usually gave up after any misfortune. "Sindh government especially Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh is trying hard to implement five percent job quota for special persons in public and private organizations." He asked public and private sectors to play their role to provide job opportunities to special persons.