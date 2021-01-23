UrduPoint.com
Qasim Naveed Takes Notice On News About Attempt To Self Immolate By A Differently Abled Employee Of Municipal Committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has taken notice of a media report regarding attempt to self immolate by a reportedly terminated differently abled employee of Municipal Committee Jacobabad.

Syed Qasim has directed Deputy Director DEPD Jacobabad to look into this matter on priority basis and submit a report to him, said a statement on Saturday.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured that all possible measures would be taken to protect the rights of the differently abled people and DEPD had already taken many measures to facilitate differently abled people.

