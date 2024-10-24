(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, marking the 77th anniversary of Freedom of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting held at the Parliament House, he emphasized that Kashmir is a national cause that demands continuous advocacy at both domestic and international levels.

He also urged renewed efforts on global platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and other forums to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people, said a press release.

In his remarks, Chairman Rana Qasim Noon expressed the need for the formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to streamline and coordinate efforts across various governmental ministries on the Kashmir issue.

He further suggested that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced educational content related to the Kashmir conflict in the national curriculum, enabling younger generations to understand the historical and political significance of the issue. He emphasized that educating the youth is crucial in sustaining the national resolve on Kashmir.

The Chairman also called for stronger linkages between all relevant ministries to ensure a unified and coordinated approach in addressing the Kashmir cause at all levels. He highlighted that international diplomacy, supported by a well-informed domestic front, is key to advancing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

During the meeting, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNA Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, MNA Sardar Fateh Ali Khan expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and stressed the importance of keeping the issue alive in national discourse. They highlighted that continuous efforts are needed to inform the public about the situation in Kashmir and Pakistan's strategic stance on the matter.

In addition, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the committee on the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, noting its success and strategic importance.They informed the committee about the discussions held on enhancing economic and trade connectivity within the region, particularly through the Council of Heads of Government, and the role of multilateral diplomacy in addressing key regional issues, including Kashmir.

The committee was also briefed by the Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs who provided insights into the key developments surrounding the Kashmir issue and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to keep the global community engaged on the matter.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolution to continue Pakistan’s diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people and to engage with all relevant international forums to advocate for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.