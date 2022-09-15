UrduPoint.com

Qasim Soomro Stressed For Joint Efforts To Control Dengue Cases

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Qasim Soomro stressed for joint efforts to control dengue cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Qasim Soomro, Thursday said that dengue outbreak could only be controlled with joint efforts of all departments and by creating public awareness in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, Soomro warned the dengue virus could take shape of an epidemic if preventive measures were not taken on time.

The secretary said that concerned health departments are continuing to report more and more dengue virus cases on daily basis, adding, the situation could worsen in the coming days if immediate measures were not taken.

"It was extremely challenging situation as hospitals were overcrowded with dengue patients throughout the country".

"Public should not be panic and stick to adopt the safety measures", he said, adding, people should be alert against this virus and continue taking precautions.

Replying to a question, he said soon after the recent heavy rains, health department had repeatedly asked the civic bodies to take extra measure to eliminate the dengue larvae.

He said all private hospitals and retired doctors are voluntarily taking active part to help people in flood affected areas.

He also asked public to cooperate with the health teams and strictly follow the SOPs to avoid catching the dengue virus, adding, lady heath workers are also creating awareness with regard to dengue fever.

He appealed the general public to exercise all the precautionary measures to remain safe from dengue fever.

Related Topics

Dengue Flood Alert All From Rains

Recent Stories

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

12 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

3 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

12 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.