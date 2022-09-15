Qasim Soomro stressed for joint efforts to control dengue cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Qasim Soomro, Thursday said that dengue outbreak could only be controlled with joint efforts of all departments and by creating public awareness in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, Soomro warned the dengue virus could take shape of an epidemic if preventive measures were not taken on time.

The secretary said that concerned health departments are continuing to report more and more dengue virus cases on daily basis, adding, the situation could worsen in the coming days if immediate measures were not taken.

"It was extremely challenging situation as hospitals were overcrowded with dengue patients throughout the country".

"Public should not be panic and stick to adopt the safety measures", he said, adding, people should be alert against this virus and continue taking precautions.

Replying to a question, he said soon after the recent heavy rains, health department had repeatedly asked the civic bodies to take extra measure to eliminate the dengue larvae.

He said all private hospitals and retired doctors are voluntarily taking active part to help people in flood affected areas.

He also asked public to cooperate with the health teams and strictly follow the SOPs to avoid catching the dengue virus, adding, lady heath workers are also creating awareness with regard to dengue fever.

He appealed the general public to exercise all the precautionary measures to remain safe from dengue fever.