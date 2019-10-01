Qasim Suri approaches SC against election tribunal decision

Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has approached the Supreme Court against the decision of election tribunal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has approached the Supreme Court against the decision of election tribunal.Appeal was filed by advocate Naeem Bukhari.Petitioner took the plea that tribunal didn't review the evidences.

Irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client, petitioner counsel said.Petitioner prayed court that it should nullify the decision of tribunal and appeal should be fixed for hearing tomorrow.Election tribunal had declared the success of Qasim Suri null and void from Quetta and ordered re-election in the respective constituency.Baluchistan Awami Party candidate Lashkari Raisani had challenged the victory of Qasim Suri.