UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Approaches SC Against Election Tribunal Decision

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Qasim Suri approaches SC against election tribunal decision

Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has approached the Supreme Court against the decision of election tribunal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has approached the Supreme Court against the decision of election tribunal.Appeal was filed by advocate Naeem Bukhari.Petitioner took the plea that tribunal didn't review the evidences.

Irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client, petitioner counsel said.Petitioner prayed court that it should nullify the decision of tribunal and appeal should be fixed for hearing tomorrow.Election tribunal had declared the success of Qasim Suri null and void from Quetta and ordered re-election in the respective constituency.Baluchistan Awami Party candidate Lashkari Raisani had challenged the victory of Qasim Suri.

Related Topics

Election Hearing National Assembly Supreme Court Quetta From Court Naeem Bukhari

Recent Stories

Raw cotton exports post 152.33%, $8.229 mln fetche ..

57 seconds ago

Snap General Elections in Peru Scheduled for Janua ..

59 seconds ago

Hazara Motorway's Abbottabad section to be opened ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela Provides New Debt Payment to Russia - Ru ..

1 minute ago

Dengue cases reach 3738 in KP

4 minutes ago

CDA decides to develop stalled sectors, issues ten ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.