Qasim Suri Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Secretariat on Tuesday.

Political situation of the country, development projects and mutual cooperation came under dissuasion during the meeting, said press release issued here.

They said all political parties should play their vital role for ensuring stability of political system which would strengthen the economic situation of the country and also expressed their satisfactions that the present government put the country on path of development despite having many economic crisis.

"Several important decisions were made to improve economic situation which would yield successful result for the country", they said.

