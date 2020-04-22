Qasim Suri calls on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai where they discussed issues of mutual interest of province and relief packages.

Yasinzai said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible measures to control the spread of the deadly virus across the country including Balochistan, adding a provision of relief package was being continued among needy people and daily wagers in respective areas of the province under PM's Ehsaas Kiafalat Programme. He said it would decrease problems of deserving families during lockdown.

He said as a nation, "We must cooperate with the government to fully follow the government's preventive steps against coronavirus, adding that we could defeat the virus through adopting the principle of precaution measures.