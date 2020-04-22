UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Calls On Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:13 PM

Qasim Suri calls on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai where they discussed issues of mutual interest of province and relief packages

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai where they discussed issues of mutual interest of province and relief packages.

Yasinzai said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible measures to control the spread of the deadly virus across the country including Balochistan, adding a provision of relief package was being continued among needy people and daily wagers in respective areas of the province under PM's Ehsaas Kiafalat Programme. He said it would decrease problems of deserving families during lockdown.

He said as a nation, "We must cooperate with the government to fully follow the government's preventive steps against coronavirus, adding that we could defeat the virus through adopting the principle of precaution measures.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Amanullah Khan All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior PTI leader reviews cash distribution proces ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor reviews cash distribution under Ehs ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed by his rivals in Lodhran

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister visits Ehsaas cash distribution poi ..

2 minutes ago

Finance Ministry clarifies news report regarding d ..

7 minutes ago

Masjid committees to be activated to enforce 20-po ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.