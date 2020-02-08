Qasim Suri distribute relief goods among 100 families of rain, snowfall affected

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday distributed relief goods among 100 families, who were badly affected in recent severe snowfall and rain at Killi Durrani Pashtunabad.

These relief goods included blankets, kitchens'equipment, medical and other essential items were provided to affectees under Pakistan's Hilal Ahmar.

After distribution of relief aid, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri talking to media persons said provincial and Federal government were utilizing all available resources for ensuring rehabilitation of people in snowfall and rain hit areas.

Qasim Khan Suri said that long standing issues of the country were being resolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and performance of the government institutions was being improved.

He said that due to better strategy and policy of the present government, Pakistan's position on the issue of Kashmir for the first time was gaining momentum across the world, saying that Prime Minister Imran was paying special attention on development of Balochistan because its growth links prosperity of Pakistan.

Suri further underlined that it was manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be completed at stipulated time because CPEC was mega game changer scheme for the country including especially Balochistan.

"Thousands of job opportunities will be increased in establishing factories under CPEC which will be brought prosperity in the country and Balochistan after completion of it", saying each and every step were being taken to develop Balochistan for removing backwardness of province.

He also appreciated provincial government and other rescue teams for playing key role to help people in rain and snowfall areas, saying that federal government were cooperating with provincial regime in order to ensure rehabilitation of rain and snowfall affected people in province.