Qasim Suri Distributes Ration Packets Among Daily Wagers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:14 PM

Qasim Suri distributes ration packets among daily wagers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday said the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious measures to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus including rehabilitation of affected people across the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after distribution of ration packets among needy people of families at Girls High Schools of Kawari Road area of Quetta.

Qasim Suri said Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed all ministers and member of National Assembly to go their Constituencies and help deserving people and monitor the situation of coronavirus, adding that government was well aware about the problems of daily workers and poor people on which Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced a mega relief package for unprivileged people to ensure assistance of them in the country.

Qasim Khan Suri also mentioned that the central government was also providing medical equipment to provincial regimes in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 in respective areas of the country.

He said that he was serving needy people in respective areas of Quetta under adopting goverment's precautionary measures against the coronavirus , adding Tiger Force was activated to help people in difficult time in the country.

The Deputy Speakers also appealed to welfare organizations to come forward to help daily workers and needy people during lockdown because they were suffering a lot of difficulties due to closure of business activities and shops in order to cope with the outbreak of the virus.

He also urged masses to follow the government's precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

