UrduPoint.com

Qasim Suri Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Salar Khan Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver Muhammad Younis in a tragic road accident at Uthal,Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver Muhammad Younis in a tragic road accident at Uthal,Balochistan.

In a tweet, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Driver Road Accident Uthal Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

All power feeders of Murree restored: Hammad

All power feeders of Murree restored: Hammad

few seconds
 Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: ..

Road from Murree to Islamabad opened for traffic: NH&MP

2 seconds ago
 Farrukh grieved over death of Senate Chairman's yo ..

Farrukh grieved over death of Senate Chairman's younger brother

3 seconds ago
 Admin provides food packets, blankets to stranded ..

Admin provides food packets, blankets to stranded tourists

5 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate C ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate Chairman's younger brother

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.