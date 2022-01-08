Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and his driver Muhammad Younis in a tragic road accident at Uthal,Balochistan.

In a tweet, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.