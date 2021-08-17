Qasim Suri felicitates Barrister Sultan Mahmood on his election as AJK President

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Tuesday felicitated Barrister Sultan Mahmood on his election as a President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Tuesday felicitated Barrister Sultan Mahmood on his election as a President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Deputy Speaker said that Barrister Sultan Mahmood was a veteran politician who would utilize his energies for the development and welfare of the people of AJK, said a press release.

He said that Barrister Sultan is an experienced and seasoned political leader and would play a vital role in implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that in his leadership AJK would move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

He expressed the hope that he also further expose India atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at international level.