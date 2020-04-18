Qasim Suri inaugurates Mobile Utility Stores in Quetta

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday inaugurated the Mobile Utility Stores Service here for which some 10 trucks would be used to provide edibles to the people at affordable prices in respective areas of province ahead of Holy month of Ramazan to avoid coronavirus spread

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Saturday inaugurated the mobile Utility Stores Service here for which some 10 trucks would be used to provide edibles to the people at affordable prices in respective areas of province ahead of Holy month of Ramazan to avoid coronavirus spread.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Khan Suri said that on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Mobile Utility Stores Service was initiated in Balochistan for provision of facilities to poor people during the Holy month of Ramzan.

He said out of total 10, five trucks would be used in Quetta while five others in other areas of the province for delivery of edibles to poor people.

He appealed to the public to follow the precautionary advisory of the government for containing coronavirus spread which has become a global challenge.

The cash payment was being continued among deserving people under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme during lockdwon and Pakistan Railway Isolation ward coaches will depart on Sunday to ensure testing of citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan at border.