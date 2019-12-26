UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasim Suri Inaugurates NADRA Center Of Satellite Town In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:54 PM

Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite Town in Quetta

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the people in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration ceremony of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Center here at Satellite Town area of Quetta where Director General of NADRA, senior officials and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s workers were present on the occasion.

He said the government was striving to provide all basic facilities to masses and addressing the basic public issues on priority.

He said the steps were being taken for resolving the issue of unemployment from the country, the 'youth development program' and 'Kamyab Jawan' programs of the government would be proved helpful in this regard.

He said Kamyab Jawan program has been connected to NADRA in order to ensure transparency.

He said with inauguration of the NADRA Satellite Town center the citizens from different areas including Pashtoonabad and Chousabad would be facilitated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta All From Government

Recent Stories

Five reasons the COP25 climate talks failed

1 minute ago

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring rec ..

1 minute ago

Speaker National Assembly visits Roza e Rasool (SA ..

1 minute ago

Conviction of Pervez Musharraf challenged in apex ..

1 minute ago

EP's Vice President to arrive Pakistan today

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority triggers operation a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.