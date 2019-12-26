Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite Town in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration ceremony of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Center here at Satellite Town area of Quetta where Director General of NADRA, senior officials and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s workers were present on the occasion.

He said the government was striving to provide all basic facilities to masses and addressing the basic public issues on priority.

He said the steps were being taken for resolving the issue of unemployment from the country, the 'youth development program' and 'Kamyab Jawan' programs of the government would be proved helpful in this regard.

He said Kamyab Jawan program has been connected to NADRA in order to ensure transparency.

He said with inauguration of the NADRA Satellite Town center the citizens from different areas including Pashtoonabad and Chousabad would be facilitated.